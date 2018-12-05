State Election Commissioners, families on city tour
Go around Mysore Palace in the morning; Scheduled to visit KRS in the evening

Mysuru: The two-day National Conference of State Election Commissioners of 19 States that began at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in city yesterday turned out to be a one-day affair with today being reserved for a  Mysuru tour.

The Election Commissioners, who yesterday deliberated on various issues including usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and use of technology in electoral process, today went on a sight-seeing  trip of Mysuru.

Accompanied by family members, the officers visited Mysore Palace this morning. They were received by Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya. Later they were scheduled to visit Mysuru Zoo and the KRS Dam.

Sources said that the Conference ended last night and over four Election Commissioners had already left the city to their respective States.

The remaining 15 officers visited tourist places today. They will stay overnight at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and head to their respective State capitals tomorrow morning.

December 5, 2018

