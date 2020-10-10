Pourakarmikas end stir as MCC decides to do away with Contract System

October 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Bowing to the demand of striking Pourakarmikas, the continued Council meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that took place at the MCC Hall on Friday, decided to do away with Pourakarmika Contract System and to introduce Direct Wage Credit System.

The Contract Pourakarmikas, demanding that they be covered under the Direct Wage Credit System, had launched an indefinite rotational stir on Thursday and the stir continued for the second day on Friday.

The continued Council meeting, taking serious note of the stir, deliberated on the issue for about an hour on Friday before deciding on Direct Wage Credit System.

Speaking at the meeting, MCC Opposition Leader M.U. Subbaiah welcomed the decision to abolish the Contract Pourakarmika system and introduction of Direct Credit System for wage payment. He suggested that the MCC should take measures well in advance in order to ensure that the new system does not lead to any problems in the future.

With most of the Corporators, including Prema Shankaregowda of JD(S), Ayub Khan of Congress and B.V. Manjunath of BJP supporting the decision, Mayor Tasneem announced that the MCC has decided to abolish Contract System and to pay wages to 724 Pourakarmikas who were serving on a contract basis, under Direct Wage Credit System.

Pourakarmikas erupt in joy

Soon after the Council meeting ended, Mayor Tasneem, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and several Corporators visited the striking Pourakarmikas and informed them about the Council’s decision.

Upon coming to know of the decision that was in accordance with their demand, the Pourakarmikas went into a celebratory mood and thanked the officials and Corporators.

They also distributed sweets to them and burst crackers in celebration.