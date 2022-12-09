City to use municipal waste to produce electricity

December 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to set up a waste-to-charcoal (biochar) plant, based on the technology developed by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Varanasi has adopted the process of generating green energy with NTPC support by installing a ‘Waste to Energy’ (WTE) plant to produce electricity by using municipal waste. Varanasi Nagar Nigam has allocated about 20 acres of land at Ramana for setting up the WTE plant, Mayor Shivakumar told reporters yesterday. He was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy.

The plant was studied recently during the visit of a 35-member MCC team led by Mayor to Varanasi where the waste-to-charcoal plant was being commissioned after a successful trial run. “We will set up a similar plant in Mysuru too to convert the 550 to 600 tonnes of waste generated in the city every day into charcoal,’’ he added.

The Varanasi plant has the capacity to segregate 600 to 800 tonnes per day of Municipal Solid Waste and this waste will be processed and fed into the reactor to produce torrefied charcoal. Like natural coal, the torrefied charcoal can be successfully blended with fuel in thermal power plants to produce electricity.

This is an indigenous technology and the plant is helping in mitigating environmental hazards caused by solid waste and bringing clean surroundings contributing towards our Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat, Shivakumar said. The process is environmentally friendly as the temperature is lower than other technologies, due to which there are no toxic emissions, Mayor Shivakumar added.

The plant has been designed in a modular fashion for assembly, testing, maintenance and replacement of individual sub-assemblies. The complete plant is odourless and compliant with applicable emission norms. It has an effluent treatment system to prevent the discharge of harmful substances, he explained.

The Mayor said he will soon convene a meeting of Corporators and officials to discuss the matter and take it forward. A suitable place will be identified to set up the plant that will be a game-changer for Mysuru city, the Mayor claimed.