MCC team visits Indore for tips on waste management

December 9, 2022

Aim of visit was to study the best practices adopted by the Indore Municipal Corporation

Mysore/Mysuru: Indore, regularly ranked as among the cleanest cities in India In the past few years, has become an inspiration for many cities. In order to study the Indore model of sanitation and implement its Solid Waste Management (SWM) techniques and to implement them locally, a team from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) visited India’s Cleanest City recently.

Indore is not only open defecation free but has also earned the first water plus certification in the country. On the other hand, though Mysuru has been ranked India’s Cleanest City in the past, it was still far behind in the country thanks to a number of lapses on the cleanliness front and Solid Waste Management in the Corporation.

The team was led by MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and Environment Engineer Mruthyunjaya. They studied Solid Waste Management, the management of dry and wet waste, use of cleaned sewage water to water plants and other important factors of cleanliness. Officials from Indore Corporation gave a power-point presentation.

The team was given a presentation on the various initiatives taken by the Madhya Pradesh government and the Indore Municipal Corporation to ensure cleanliness in the city through waste management, underground drainage management and compost-making. The presentation included details about penalties for littering, including spot fines and garbage collection charges.

Notably, Indore has a population of 34 lakh and produces 1,200 tonnes of trash a day and it is managed within the city. The residents segregate the garbage waste into six different categories.

All types of garbage are useful and the Corporation has used it to generate funds. Moreover, residents are aware of the management laws and implement them properly.

Compared to Indore, Mysuru city which has a population of over 11 lakh generates 500 tonnes of waste daily and the MCC is successful in disposing of only a part of the waste and the rest are unsegregated and dumped in landfills.