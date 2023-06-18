ACCIDENT SPOT: Barricade in the middle of Karanji Lake Bund Road

June 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karanji Lake Bund Road, known for its bustling traffic, has become an increasingly hazardous route due to a single barricade placed in the middle of the road in a linear position. Frequent accidents happen here when vehicles either hit the barricade or while overtaking at this point. Driving on this road in the night is a big risk because of this barricade without a reflector to caution the driver.

Unfortunately, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has neglected this road. Instead of promptly addressing the issue the civic body has allowed the barricade to remain there adorned with red cloth which is no longer red nor visible.

Motorists express their concern, noting that accidents occur almost daily on this road that connects various areas such as Regency Theatre, Lalitha Mahal and Nazarbad. They emphasise that even a momentary lapse in attentiveness could potentially lead to accidents.

Complicating matters, an Underground Drainage (UGD) system runs beneath the road and it has sunken in the middle, creating an uneven surface. With the passage of numerous vehicles prior to the installation of the barricades, the road has become further distorted, raising the risk of the UGD line sinking deeper and forming a crater-like hole.

Moreover, the road’s width is a mere 15 to 20 feet, making it challenging for vehicles to navigate the stretch for a two-way traffic flow. MCC should think of widening this road by removing the barbed fencing that is there even if compensation need to be paid to the owners of that land, if it is a private land. Additionally, the presence of a curve in that specific area acts as a blind spot, preventing approaching vehicles from noticing the barricade.

MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh acknowledged the problem on this busy road. He assured that the road would be restored within two or three days. He told Star of Mysore that apart from the two locations where the UGD lines succumbed to vehicle pressure, there is another area that has sunken due to repair work undertaken by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

He further stated, “The MCC is fully aware of the situation concerning this busy road. We will excavate and relay the UGD line, after which the road will be fully restored to ensure there are no future issues.”