Check milk adulteration in 5 minutes with DFRL kit

December 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: You can check milk adulteration with a kit developed by Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) in less than 10 minutes. The kit is on display at the ongoing three-day national conference on “Futuristic strategies for the containment of troops in different terrains” at Hotel Southern Star. The conference began on Dec. 7.

According to a note from the DFRL, this technology has been adopted in the Army and now has been transferred to industries for commercial production. Called ‘Mark II Test Kit’, it is a portable, light weight, convenient and cost-effective kit for popular household testing of milk quality within five minutes.

The Multiple Adulterant Test Strips (MATS) is a rapid test to detect seven adulterants in milk including boric acid, detergent, hydrogen peroxide, neutralizer, soap, starch and urea and also to test microbial freshness of milk. It is envisaged as an affordable, light weight, user friendly, portable, rapid testing device for popular household use.

One drop of milk is sufficient to test each adulterant and the detection limit is from 0.5 percent level onwards. The test is based on colour reactions and the test does not require any lab facility or skilled and trained manpower. The colour formation occurs within 5 minutes.

This system is cheaper and specifically relevant to Indian scenarios where the problem of adulterated or synthetic milk is highly prevalent, said the note.

Bio-degradable cutlery, bags

DFRL has produced bio-degradable cutlery by reinforcement of natural fibre (agro-waste) into matrix/resin which is a polymer of renewable resources, and is formed by compression or injection process.

Biodegradable tableware (spoon, fork, spork, bowl, khullad, plate, tea cup) can be used as alternate to the plastic tableware as natural bio polymers offer significant benefits such as degradability, biocompatibility and biological safety as compared to plastic that persists in the environment with environmental hazards.

The cutlery can serve hot and cold meals and the biodegradability is within 180 days and compostable in 90 days in a natural environment.

Biodegradable bags convert to biomass by enzymatic degradation within 180 days. It is made from environmentally friendly bio polymers and each bag can carry a weight of 5 kg. Due to their biodegradable and durable nature it is targeted to meet packaging requirements of food products and extend the shelf life of products without harming the environment.

Sea dye marker for emergencies

Based on the request from the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DFRL has developed a sea dye marker — a bright green pattern — that spreads over the surface of the water, ensuring the area is located easily. It is extremely useful in rescue operations.

It is a part of armed personnel’s survival kit and the dye, when dissolved in a liquid medium like sea water, will fluoresce brilliantly, producing a bright green colour. The fluorescent green dissolves in five minutes and increases the likelihood of the area being identified and also enhances chances of rescuing pilot(s) or crew on board, said a note from DFRL.

The marker stays visible for 45 minutes to an hour over a 6 sq km radius and can be seen from the air at an altitude of 3,000 feet and is visible at a distance of 10 miles.