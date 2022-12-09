Meals-Ready-to-Eat for Defence Forces

December 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Meals–Ready–to-Eat (MRE) rations have been specially developed by the DFRL to meet the operational needs of the Defence Forces.

The ration does not require any cooking since the contents are thermally processed and can be consumed readily after little warming, if required. The food so packed has one year shelf life under ambient conditions and is safe, palatable, nutritious and lightweight. It provides adequate calorific value and does not contain any chemical preservatives or additives.

The MREs are consumed by the Armed Forces personnel

when freshly cooked food cannot be supplied in remote or far-flung areas where they are deployed. Typically, one MRE consists of rice, chapatis, vegetarian / non-vegetarian curry, sweet, tea etc.

While the shelf-life of the MRE ration is 12 months under ambient conditions, the total calorific value of the ration ranges from 2,600-4,600 kcal and meets the nutritional requirements. All the MREs are free from preservatives.

Even the chapatis do not require any cooking since the contents are thermally processed and can be consumed as such or with warming if required. The ready-to-eat foods are processed in a specially designed bulk sterilizer to ensure microbiological safety as well as commercial sterility.

The survival ration also contains energy-dense soft bar and delicious chikki from groundnut with jaggery/sugar to meet the immediate nutritional needs of Armed Forces during combat operations

The DFRL food products ensure that they contain all the necessary protein and carbohydrates and at the same time are tasty. Apart from the food items, DFRL also prepares energy bars, cookies, instant mixes and beverages.