Passengers injured as bus falls into roadside ditch
News

March 21, 2021

Saragur: More than forty persons of a marriage party, who were travelling in a private bus, sustained  injuries, ten of them seriously, when the bus fell into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control over the bus yesterday midnight at Kandegala in Saragur. The people were returning after attending the marriage at H.D. Kote.

While 30 passengers escaped with minor injuries, 10 passengers, who sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. The bus driver is said to have fled from the spot soon after the accident.

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, who visited K.R. Hospital this morning, enquired the condition of the injured and asked Dr. Nanjundaswamy to provide suitable treatment.

Meanwhile, doctors treating the accident victims at K.R. Hospital said this morning that all the patients were out of danger and added that 3-4 patients have sustained more injuries and x-rays are being taken to ascertain if they have sustained fractures. Saragur Police have registered a case.

