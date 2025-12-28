Passport Seva Kendra now silk showroom!

December 28, 2025

MDA constructs new building for Passport Seva Kendra but leases it for 20 years to a private silk showroom

No alternative building provided for Passport Seva Kendra

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has handed over a newly constructed building near Mysuru Zoo — originally intended to house a Passport Seva Kendra and the office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) — to private parties, triggering serious concerns over the use of public assets.

The building has been leased to a private silk showroom for a monthly rent of Rs. 4 lakh, with an advance of Rs. 5 lakh collected. As per the 20-year lease agreement, rent is to be paid once every six months, with a 10 percent hike every three years.

The structure was built after a Government school on Lokaranjan Mahal Road was merged with another nearby institution and the old building was demolished.

The MDA subsequently constructed a new facility at the site, which was officially earmarked for the Passport Seva Kendra and the NHAI office. Correspondence and procedural steps had already been initiated between the departments concerned and MDA for this purpose.

At present, the Passport Seva Kendra functions from the Metagalli Post Office, compelling residents of Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and surrounding districts to travel long distances. The facility is poorly identified, difficult to access and severely congested, prompting authorities to search for a larger and more accessible location.

District Minister’s visit

The new building on Lokaranjan Mahal Road was considered ideal for the Passport Seva Kendra. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa had inspected the premises after its completion.

There were also plans to shift the NHAI office — currently operating from Ramanagara — to the first floor of the same building. Such a move would have reduced hardship for officials and the public, who are otherwise forced to travel to Ramanagara for highway inspections, land acquisition and related work.

Despite these plans, the building was neither allotted to the Passport Seva Kendra nor to the NHAI and has instead been handed over to a private silk showroom.

Public interest concerns

Officials and civic groups point out that relocating both departments to the facility would have significantly benefited the public by easing congestion at the Metagalli Passport Seva Kendra and eliminating repeated trips to Ramanagara for highway-related matters.

Government guidelines stipulate that public buildings must be allotted to Government departments. The decision to lease the building to private parties has therefore raised questions about transparency, decision-making and adherence to public asset management norms.

Discrepancy in documents

Further concerns have emerged over inconsistencies between official documents. While the rent agreement states that the lease takes effect from Nov. 18, 2025, the date on which the building was handed over to the silk showroom, the work order specifies that rent is payable only after the showroom begins operations following completion of interior work. To address this discrepancy between the rent agreement and the work order, an MDA Assistant Executive Engineer has reportedly submitted a file seeking rectification.

‘Can’t be diverted for private use’

Public facilities must not be denied to citizens. This is a serious matter and I will formally bring it to the notice of the concerned Ministry, urging corrective action. The Government building constructed by the MDA in Ittigegud for the Passport Office has, for several years, not been used for its intended purpose and now has been handed over to a private organisation. This is highly irregular and a grave violation of the rules. A building constructed with public funds for public service cannot be diverted for private use. I will write to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, who is also the MDA Chairman, seeking an inquiry and action as per rules. The Passport Seva Kendra has not been shifted from its present location to the purpose-built Government building due to the lack of an alternative Government facility to accommodate it. As several Government offices are currently operating from rented private buildings, a dedicated Government building could instead be used to house such offices, reducing dependence on private premises. —Yaduveer Wadiyar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP

‘Passport Office sought rent-free space’

There was a proposal earlier to hand over the building to the Passport Seva Kendra. However, the passport authorities had approached the Deputy Commissioner seeking a rent-free facility. We have no provision to allot a building free of cost to anyone, even a Government department. Consequently, tenders were invited for leasing the building on three occasions. The silk showroom secured the lease when tenders were called for the fourth time. With the rent now finalised, the authority expects financial returns. — K.R. Rakshith, Commissioner, Mysuru Development Authority

‘Rent dispute the root cause’

Had the new MDA building on Lokaranjan Mahal Road been allotted to the Passport Seva Kendra and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), it would have greatly benefited the public by providing adequate space, parking and better facilities.

At present, the Passport Seva Kendra functions from the cramped Metagalli Post Office premises. Earlier, it processed around 100 passport applications a day; with rising demand, the number has now crossed 200 daily.

The MDA fixed the rent for the new building at Rs. 1.25 lakh a month. However, the NHAI was willing to pay only Rs. 60,000, and the Passport Seva Kendra took a similar position. As a result of this rent dispute, neither department was allotted space in the building. — Prathap Simha, Former MP