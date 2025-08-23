MDA site e-auction BUMPER: 20 x 30 Rs. 2 crore; 50 x 80 Rs. 9 crore

August 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The recent scams in the then Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), now Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) seems to have no effect on people as they continue to vie for purchasing MDA sites.

This was evident in the recently held e-auction of sites where 20×30 ft. and 50×80 ft. residential sites, located in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd Phase, were sold for a whopping Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 9 crore respectively setting a State-wide record.

During e-auction, the 50×80 ft. site (4,000 sqft) was sold for Rs. 9 crore at the rate of Rs. 22,500 per sqft. If one thought this would be the highest, the other site measuring 20×30 ft. (600 sqft) was even higher at Rs. 33,333 per sqft amounting to a whopping Rs. 2 crore, equalling the real estate prices of some posh areas in Bengaluru where sites are priced at Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 per sqft.

MDA has earned a revenue of Rs. 100 crore by selling 75 sites during the e-auction till date. With a total of 200 sites up for sale, still 125 sites remains to be sold. While 50 sites are up for single bid, another 75 sites will be e-auctioned.

For the 50×80 site, located behind Muktidhama, which was sold for Rs. 9 crore, there were a total of five bidders till the end before it was bought by a liquor merchant and a total of seven bidders were vying to purchase the 20×30 corner site (Site No. 109/4) which was sold for Rs. 2 crore.

Meanwhile, sources said that MDA has about 500 sites in its land bank that can be auctioned immediately. The sites are expected to earn a revenue of Rs. 500 crore which could be utilised for construction of the proposed Peripheral Ring Road.

Further, sources also said six other 50×80 sites were sold at the rate of Rs. 18,500 per sqft during the e-auction. With the sites being bought at higher prices, it is now believed that the prices of other sites around Mysuru will also go up.

Moreover, the beneficiaries of the 50:50 MUDA scheme will also want to sell their sites at higher prices citing the examples of e-auction prices.

ED instructions to Sub-Registrars: Sources said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also instructed all Sub-Registrars in Mysuru not to go ahead with the registration process of the 200 sites that have been attached by the agency during its investigation into 50:50 MUDA sites scam.

Further, the sources said, the ED had also provided the list of all 200 sites to the Sub-Registrars to prevent transactions with respect to those sites.

Meanwhile, it would be better if ED notifies these sites on public domain to prevent people from being cheated.