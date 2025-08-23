Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara

August 23, 2025

Bengaluru: Ending speculation on who would inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Hassan-based writer and International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq would inaugurate Dasara on Sept. 22.

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, Siddaramaiah said it is a matter of pride that a Kannada writer and that too a woman, has won the prestigious International Booker Prize for the first time.

Pointing out that Banu, who won the International Booker Prize for her book ‘Heart Lamp’ (Yedeya Hanathe) had been involved in many movements such as farmers agitation and Kannada movement and also been a progressive thinker, the CM said that Banu would inaugurate the grand Dasara festival atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 22. The Mysuru District Administration would officially invite her for the inauguration, he added.

Banu Mushtaq, a popular Kannada writer, is the second Muslim to inaugurate Dasara after noted poet K.S. Nissar Ahmed, who opened Dasara festival in 2017, when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister for the first time.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Banu Mushtaq, who is currently abroad, said that she was extremely happy to have been chosen for inauguration of world famous Mysuru Dasara.

Stating that she first got to know of her selection through the media, Banu said that following her selection, many personalities from across the globe congratulated her either by calling her or sending messages.

Noting that Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy too called her to inform about her selection, Banu reiterated that she was extremely honoured and delighted to have got the invitation for Dasara inauguration.

“I have noted the CM’s reference to my literature and movements in which I was involved since early 1980s. The CM has also mentioned about the important phases of my life. It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate Dasara. It is also an honour to my literary works, Kannada culture and my social association. It is truly a great moment for me for having got the chance to inaugurate Dasara as a symbol of love and affection of crores of Kannadigas,” she said.

She also recalled that she had a chance to witness Dasara along with her parents when the erstwhile Mysore Ruler Jayachamaraja Wadiyar adorned the Dasara procession decades ago.

The Dasara festival this year will be held from Sept.22 to Oct. 2.

Banu Mushtaq is the fifth woman and the first Muslim woman to inaugurate Dasara. Earlier, renowned musician Dr. Gangubai Hangal had inaugurated the festival in 1999, multi-lingual actor B. Sarojadevi in 2001, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty in 2018 and President Droupadi Murmu in 2022. Last year, veteran writer Hampa Nagarajaiah had inaugurated the Dasara festival and Music Director Hamsalekha in 2023.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah reacting to speculations that top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi would be invited for Dasara inauguration this year, said that there was no such proposal.