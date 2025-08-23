Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ case: ‘Mask Man’ arrested by SIT for false information

August 23, 2025

Mangaluru: In an interesting turn to the alleged Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ case, where allegations were made about the burial of a number of unidentified bodies, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials today arrested ‘Mask Man’, the complainant, on charges of providing false information.

The ‘Mask Man’, who has been identified as C.N. Chinnaiah by the SIT Police only today, was produced at the Belthangady Court this morning which handed him over to SIT custody for a period of 10 days.

According to sources, SIT Chief Dr. Pronab Mohanty subjected Chinnaiah, to an intense interrogation from 10 am on Aug. 22 till 5 am on Aug. 23, following which he was arrested.

A couple of days ago, a woman, claiming to be the masked man’s first wife, had issued statements against him maintaining that Chinnaiah’s statements related to Dharmasthala burial case were not true adding that he might have issued statements against Dhamasthala for money and also accused him of physically harassing her.