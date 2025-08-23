Bengaluru Stampede Case | People responsible will not be spared: CM Siddaramaiah

August 23, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while making a statement in the Assembly yesterday on stampede that took place in front of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 that claimed 11 lives during victory celebrations of RCB, said that the State Government will not spare people responsible for the incident.

Stating that no such tragedy had occurred during his 42 years as a Legislator since 1983, CM Siddaramaiah said, he was still grieving and disturbed by the incident. Further, replying to Opposition’s demand for resignations of CM, Dy.CM and Home Minister, Siddaramaiah pointed out that about 20 stampede incidents had taken place in the country in the past 10 years including the recent one where 39 people died in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where BJP is in power and added that no one had taken its responsibility or resigned.

He also added that neither the then Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy nor B.S. Yediyurappa had resigned when four people had died during a golibar when Dr. Rajkumar had passed away or at the time when four farmers succumbed during a golibar in Haveri respectively.

Further, he also mentioned that soon after being informed about the incident by his Legal Advisor and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna at about 5.30 pm on June 4, he (Siddaramaiah) had called up the then Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda who informed that one person had died. “But by then, 11 people had lost their lives. All of them between the age of 13 and 29 years,” he said.

“The deaths have deeply saddened me. Soon after visiting the hospitals along with the Home Minister, Magisterial inquiry headed by Benglauru Urban DC G. Jagadeesh was ordered, following which a Judicial Commission was also appointed to investigate and submit a report within a time frame,” he added.

Reiterating that the State Government had initiated action against three IPS Officers and other Police officials by placing them under suspension, CM Siddaramaiah said, the Intelligence Chief was also transferred immediately.

Unhappy over CM Siddaramaiah’s reply, the opposition leaders staged a walkout stating that they were not satisfied with the Chief Minister’s reply and accused the CM of not accepting his mistake and for being unapologetic.