17 newly-elected MLCs sworn-in at Vidhana Soudha

June 24, 2024

Bengaluru: The newly-elected 17 Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) took oath at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here this morning. Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti administered the oath of office.

The newly-elected members of the Upper House include the six MLCs elected from the Teachers and Graduates Constituencies and 11 others elected from Legislative Assembly.

Among those, who were sworn-in included Congress MLCs Dr. Chandrashekhar Basavaraj Patil (North-East Graduates Constituency), Ramoji Gowda (Bangalore Graduates Constituency) and T.D. Srinivas (South East Teachers Constituency), JD(S) MLCs S.L. Bhoje Gowda (South West Teachers Constituency), K. Vivekananda (South Teachers) and BJP’s Dr. Dhananjay Sarji (South West Graduates).

The rest of the 11 who were sworn were elected directly by the MLAs — N.S. Bosaraju, K. Govindraj, Ivan D’souza, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Vasanth Kumar, Jayadev Guttedar, Bilkis Bano (all Congress), Maruthi Rao Muley (M.G. Muley), C.T. Ravi, N. Ravikumar (all BJP) and T.N. Javarayi Gowda (JD-S). 

C.T. Ravi seeks blessings of CM

BJP’s C.T. Ravi, who took oath as MLC, sought the blessings of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by falling at his feet. During this time, CM Siddaramaiah wished him by patting on his back.

