Hours after alleging Ananya Bhat going missing, Sujatha Bhat makes U-turn

August 23, 2025

Bengaluru: Just hours after she had claimed in an interview to a YouTube channel that her daughter Ananya Bhat had gone missing from Dharmasthala in 2003 and has not been found since, Sujatha Bhat, an elderly woman, made an U-turn and said that the Ananya Bhat missing case was a concocted story.

Alleging that she was forced by the YouTube channel to narrate the concocted story and also forced her to tell the names of Girish Mattannavar, Mahesh Thimarody and two others, Sujatha Bhat said, she was also told that they would save her from problems.

The channel staff made her to sit inside a car and made her narrate the concocted story, she maintained.

Claiming that she was sent along with YouTube channel staff by an Advocate who had said that they were known to him, she reiterated that it was the YouTube channel that had forced her to make false narratives.

Asserting that neither Girish Mattannanvar nor anyone, had not told her to narrate Ananya Bhat missing case, Sujatha Bhat contended that Ananya Bhat was indeed her daughter.

Stating that she would prove before the SIT that the missing Ananya Bhat was her daughter, she appealed the media not to create problems for her until then.

Jayant, an activist, said that the social activists, who had launched a movement, felt deceived with believing Sujatha Bhat’s earlier claims that her daughter Ananya Bhat had mysteriously disappeared from Dharmasthala.

Pointing out that he, Mahesh Thimarody and others believed Sujatha Bhat’s version, Jayant said that they jumped into supporting her as she was an aged woman. However, when asked for producing any proof about her daughter’s disappearance, Sujatha simply took them to Udupi and other places and made them to wander, he maintained.