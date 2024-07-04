Probe panel asks MUDA officers not to take leave

July 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The inquiry committee members, who are currently stationed at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office to investigate irregularities in site distribution, have instructed officials and staff not to take leave and to be available whenever called for questioning.

Led by R. Venkatachalapathi, Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning, the 5-member committee began its preliminary inquiry by summoning all section officers and staff to record their names, phone numbers and designations. The committee members, individually called the staff and sought their cooperation in the probe. Tasked with submitting their report to the Government within four weeks, the committee completed extensive preliminary work yesterday, staying late into the night at the MUDA Office.

Section heads and officers were instructed to inform their staff about the requirement to remain at the office until the investigation is complete. Leave should only be granted in emergencies and even section heads were asked to postpone their leave plans.

Files, records and electronic transactions related to the 50:50 ratio site distribution were summoned to the Commissioner’s Office for scrutiny. Specifically, the files of alternative sites distributed in lieu of land acquisition were requested following complaints about the distribution of more than 60 sites, instead of just one, by fabricating documents.

These documents pertain to sites distributed over the last two years in R.T. Nagar, J.P. Nagar, Vijayanagar and Dattagalli, where MUDA has provided all basic facilities and where land rates are high.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, who had gone to Bengaluru shortly after taking charge on Tuesday evening, rushed to Mysuru and reported to the team at 12.30 pm yesterday. As the team will remain in Mysuru until the investigation is complete, their accommodation has been arranged at the Government Guest House.