Mandya District Administration prepares for trial blast at Bebi Betta

July 4, 2024

Pandavapura: Following a High Court order allowing conduct of trial blast in stone mining areas of Bebi Betta in Pandavapura taluk, the Mandya District Administration has begun preparations for conducting trial blast in select areas of Bebi Betta stone mining range to find out if there is any danger or threat to nearby KRS dam if stone mining is allowed in the vicinity of Bebi Betta.

As a first step in this regard, the Mandya District Administration conducted mechanised drilling of holes in select areas. Scientists from Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, are arriving at Bebi Betta to guide the trial blast operations. Based on the directions of the arriving scientists, the officials have made necessary arrangements for blasting at five points that are selected by scientists of the Department of Mines and Geology, Reshma and Nagamadhu. The Five points are- Bebi Betta Quarry Nos.1 and 2, SLV, STG and Sriramalingeshwara Quarry.

As per the instructions of scientists, the authorities have made preparations by drilling holes at 5.8 Km from KRS Dam, where 20 holes have been drilled. Drilling of holes measuring 60 to 80 ft. deep have been drilled thereafter at a distance of 6.27 KM, 8.10 KM and 20 KM from KRS Dam.

The drilling of holes will be completed today and the trial blast is scheduled to take place on Saturday or Sunday. With the locals and farmer organisations opposing stone mining near KRS Dam, Police have provided tight security covering the entire area.