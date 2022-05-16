Pathetic condition of city roads
Voice of The Reader

May 16, 2022

Sir,

The roads in Bannimantap and also in many other areas of the city are in a pathetic condition as they have not been repaired from time to time.

I request the authorities concerned to get the repair work done as the citizens are having a tough time in using these roads which have gone from bad to worse with the rains since the past few days.

– Aashish Bhurat, Bannimantap A Layout, 13.5.2022

  1. Mysore says:
    May 16, 2022 at 8:17 pm

    Government is in election mode. I doubt if the authorities would have time to look into the concerns of common man.

ABOUT

