Pathetic condition of city roads

May 16, 2022

Sir,

The roads in Bannimantap and also in many other areas of the city are in a pathetic condition as they have not been repaired from time to time.

I request the authorities concerned to get the repair work done as the citizens are having a tough time in using these roads which have gone from bad to worse with the rains since the past few days.

– Aashish Bhurat, Bannimantap A Layout, 13.5.2022

