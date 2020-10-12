People saved Rs.500 crore by buying drugs from Jan Aushadhi Kendras

October 12, 2020

Bengaluru: Citizens of Karnataka have saved around Rs.500 crore this year by purchasing generic medicines from Pradhan Manthri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJAK), according to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

He shared this information in a press release after reviewing working of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in city . The Minister said the Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened across the country to supply medicines at nominal rates to people. These Kendras are gaining popularity day-by-day. Compared with last year, the sale of generic medicines has gone up by 73 per cent this year. The target for the year 2020-21 has been fixed at Rs.125 crore and the sales had already crossed Rs. 65 crore . The Kendras have functioned exceptionally well even during COVID-19 pandemic.

“The cost of generic medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras is four to five times cheap when compared to price of medicines in private medical stores. The sale of generic medicines in Karnataka was around Rs.125 crore. People would have depended on private medical shops if the Government of India had not opened the Kendras. Cost of medicines may be less but it is nothing to do with quality. The quality of every medicine is manufactured in international level standard”, Gowda said.

He said the first Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Karnataka was set up in Mysuru on Nov. 10, 2015. Now, there are 705 Kendras in the State and 100 new Kendras are added every year.

Plans are afoot to open the Kendras in all Taluk Hospitals and District Hospitals in district, taluk and hobli-level. Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) which is implementing Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Government to open 200 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the State of which, MSIL has opened 85 Kendras and 33 by Red Cross Society and others.

Steps had been taken to open other Kendras soon.

The Minister said that 825 types of medicines and 122 types of surgical equipment are available in Jan Aushadhi Kendras and added that under the name of ‘Suvidha,’ sanitary pad is sold at Rs. One where as the branded pad is sold between Rs. 4 and Rs.10 in other shops. Officials had been asked to popularise ‘Suvidha’. The efficiency of the Kendras must also improve so that benefit reaches the poor and needy.

Gowda also reviewed progress of Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, on products, sales, export, technical upgradation and finance.