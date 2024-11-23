PFA Mysuru, WVS Ooty hold horse care camp; treat 89 equines

November 23, 2024

Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA) Mysuru, in collaboration with World Veterinary Service (WVS) Ooty, organised their biannual horse care camp on Nov. 19 and 20, providing critical care to 89 horses.

On Nov. 19, 54 horses in Mysuru city received treatments, including vaccinations against tetanus, de-worming and managing conditions like lameness, wounds, respiratory issues and dental problems. The following day, the camp extended its services to Srirangapatna, where 35 horses underwent similar care.

Free supplements and mineral mixtures were distributed to horse and tonga owners to ensure continued health and nutrition for their animals.

The veterinary team comprised Dr. Shivani Jain, Dr. Lohith Guda from WVS and Dr. Lokesh Babu from PFA. Supporting them were Murthy from PFA, PFA volunteer Laurin Sabrowski from Germany, Sam from WVS, and Savitha Nagabhushan. This initiative underscored the importance of equine health.