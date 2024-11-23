Two PG accommodations in city fined for unhygienic conditions

November 23, 2024

Over 45 PGs inspected by a three-member team of officials from Food Safety and Standards Dept.; food samples sent for Lab test

Mysuru: Department of Food Safety and Standards has been imposing fine on Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in city, failing to maintain hygiene. Following complaints of unhygienic conditions and sub-standard food at PGs, Food Safety officials have been visiting PGs on surprise inspection from past one week.

A three-member team of officials constituted for the purpose has so far inspected over 45 PGs and levied fine on two PGs for failing to adhere to the standards of hygiene. While one PG was fined Rs. 5,000, another was slapped with Rs. 4,000 fine.

Notices have been issued to some of the PGs, with a warning to initiate stringent action if they fail to take corrective measures. During inspection, it was found that the food provided to inmates was of poor quality and samples of food have been sent for test at laboratory.

Designated Food Safety Officer Dr. S.L. Ravindra said, several PGs in Saraswathipuram, Vijayanagar and other localities were inspected during the drive.

It is learnt, officials of Food Safety have also prepared to conduct surprise checks at Social Welfare Department hostels.

The drive is being conducted as per the instructions of the State Government and the Wardens of those hostels failing to keep the hygiene shall be suggested on the ways to maintain cleanliness on the premises.

The inspection of 31 hostels under Department of Backward Classes Welfare has been completed, followed by a workshop for all the hostel wardens.