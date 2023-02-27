‘Piteel Chowdiah has made invaluable contribution for Karnatak music’

February 27, 2023

Renowned musician Chitraveena N. Ravikiran releases ‘Kala Kaustubha,’ a book on the life and contribution of legendary Violinist Mysore T. Chowdiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted Musician Sangeet Samrat Chitraveena N. Ravikiran said that legendary violinist Piteel Chowdaiah had made invaluable contribution for Karnatak music.

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Kala Kaustubha,’ an English work on the life and contribution of legendary Violinist Mysore T. Chowdiah authored by SOM music critic Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan at a programme held at Nityotsava Convention Hall near Ballal Circle in Krishnamurthypuram here yesterday.

‘Kala Kaustubha’ includes the life and biography of Chowdiah with interesting anecdotes and some rare photographs, a detailed description of his innovation — the seven stringed violin — the violinists who played the seven stringed violin during Chowdiah’s period and afterwards and an elaborate analysis of each of his 33 available compositions with notations. Maintaining that T. Chowdiah was a legend of Karnatak music, Ravikiran said that Dr. Padmavathi has come up with an excellent book on such a great Violin Maestro.

Observing that the book written in English will help in propagating Chowdiah’s contributions to music to the entire world, he said that Karnatak music has enriched its melody, thanks to the efforts of Chowdiah and others of his times.

“Karnatak music has not been evolved by only one and there are many musicians who are behind its birth and growth. But it is regretful to note that many among the younger generation have little knowledge of musical stalwarts. Mastering violin needs a special mental and physical effort,” he said adding that Chowdiah was a complete musician in all respects.

“Piteel Chowdiah died a few days after my birth. I feel it is a great loss to me as I did not get a chance to train under him. My family had good relations with the family of Chowdiah,” Ravikiran said.

Gaana Kala Bhushana Dr. Anasuya Kulkarni, a senior disciple of T. Chowdiah, who spoke on the book, said she was indebted for getting a chance to speak about a book on her Guru.

Recalling that she came in contact with T. Chowdiah during a concert in which the legendary musician was a judge, she said that only later she learnt that her family maintained a close association with Chowdiah’s family. Pointing out that the book is written in a simple language, she said that the book can be understood by even those who have little knowledge of music.

Senior mridangist Vidwan A.V. Anand, who presided, said that Chowdiah was a very close associate of his (Anand) Guru K.S. Manjunath.

“Chowdiah always used to encourage me along with my Guru. A God-fearing person, the Violin Maestro gave me an opportunity to play mridanga at one of his concerts when I was just 11 years of age, for which I am ever grateful,” he said.

Earlier, the rendition of three works of Piteel Chowdaiah by the author Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan and other musicians was uploaded on YouTube and a CD on ‘Godastuthi’ (Singer – Koviladi Archana L. Rao) was released on the occasion.

Writer, Columnist, Entreprenuer and a retired Captain of the Indian Army, Captain G.R. Gopinath, reputed Sanskrit scholar and Columnist Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao, author Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan and others were present.

Seven stringed violin concert

Vidu. Jyotsna Manjunath seen presenting a seven stringed violin concert at Nityotsava Convention Hall in city yesterday. She was accompanied by P. Nataraj on mridanga.

Prior to ‘Kala Kaustubha’ book release event, Vidu. Jyotsna Manjunath, who is the only seven stringed violinist today, gave a violin recital. It may be mentioned, during concerts, T. Chowdiah had observed that people who sat in the back rows could not hear his recital properly and this was due to the fact that during his time, sound amplification devices were non-existent. To overcome this shortcoming, he developed an innovative idea and added three more strings to his four-stringed violin, and began to practice on it. From then onwards in all his concerts he used his improvised seven stringed violin.”