Plans to convert Beedi Hospital into full-fledged Covid Hospital: Minister

April 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurated N.R. COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Beedi Workers Hospital premises in Azeez Sait Nagar here yesterday.

This is 100-bed Hospital has been converted into a 200- bed Covid Care Centre by the State Government and the District Administration. Steps have been taken to provide oxygen connection to 100 beds and also to set up 16 oxygenated beds. In the coming days, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar will be invited here to convert this into a full-fledged Covid Hospital. Before that, one round of meeting will be held with officers concerned, the Minister said.

Somashekar also recalled the services of former Minister late Azeez Sait, who was responsible for the establishment of the Hospital for Beedi workers in Mysuru. The works are continued by his son and MLA Tanveer Sait, he said adding that all efforts will be made to develop this Hospital by pumping more funds.

Tanveer Sait said this Hospital had received funds under PM Cares for the installation of Neuro Oxygen Unit but the work was yet to start. The Government must give permission to use NDRF money on the maintenance of this Hospital. Currently, this facility was under Central Labour Department and it must be shifted to State Health Department, he said.

Helpline Numbers

N.R. Covid Care Centre and Hospital can be reached through Helpline Numbers: 0821-2517422 and 0821-2515522.

Review meeting at ZP

The District Minister also held a review meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium yesterday to take stock of Covid-19 situation in T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and Varuna Assembly Constituencies.

He instructed people to strictly follow Corona Curfew till May 12 in the wake of spurt in Corona positive cases in the district. The Government will be compelled to extend the lockdown period if people fail to follow the guidelines.

The Minister said that citizens have been given permission from 6 am to 10 am to buy essential goods and thereafter, people must not wander on streets.

Complaints have come from Taluk Headquarters regarding non-availability of beds due to rise in positive cases. Tahsildars must visit the Hospitals in their jurisdiction once in two days and brief their area Legislator and media about the steps taken to provide beds to needy population, he said. The number of positive cases and discharge from Hospitals must be shared with the citizens, he noted.

Henceforth, results of RT-PCR will be made available to the people within 24 hours. The district required 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injection which will be made available in a phased manner. Private Hospitals which have paid advance money for Remdesivir will be given on priority. “There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the Government Hospitals, ” he clarified.

MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and R. Ashwin Kumar, DC Rohini Sindhuri, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, ZP President Parimala Shyam, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh and others were present.