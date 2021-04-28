Grievances pour in at Chamaraja MLA Nagendra’s phone-in

April 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Grievances poured in at MLA L. Nagendra’s phone-in programme held at his office located at Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Monday morning. Nagendra, who held the programme for the second time, asked officials to come out with remedial measures for grievances within the stipulated time. In all, 42 callers from the district and city aired their problems.

Jayaramu of Manchegowdana Koppal and Sunil of Hebbal complained about non-availability of ICU bed for COVID patients in Trauma Care Centre and asked Nagendra to use his influence to get ICU beds for their patients. Nagendra assured them to do the needful.

Shobha of Mysuru mentioned that majority of tea shops in city were allowing customers to smoke in the shop which was negatively affecting non-smokers and urged Nagendra to take necessary steps, to which, Nagendra asked the officials to look into the matter.

Rangaswamy of Gokulam urged Nagendra to extend Property Tax deadline due to the pandemic scare. Ex-servicemen Siddegowda of K.G. Koppal alleged that a few people are rearing cattle on the footpath while some residents have been parking cars and dumping construction material on the road adjacent to Chamundeshwari Temple near Chamarajapuram Railway Station to which Nagendra promised to look into this matter.

“Twenty years ago, former MLA had sanctioned Ashraya sites near Kergalli and Ajjayyanahundi on the outskirts of city to 476 beneficiaries who have already paid their instalments but still concerned officials have not registered any sites to the beneficiaries,” alleged Chandru on the behalf of other beneficiaries. Nagendra replied that he will speak to the Deputy Commissioner and alternative sites will be allotted to all the beneficiaries as soon as possible.

Others too aired their grievances, to which the MLA said that he would look into them.