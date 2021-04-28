Pourakarmikas ensure dignified farewell to COVID-19 victim

April 28, 2021

Nagamangala: COVID-19 pandemic has not only taken away lives but also snuffed humanity.

People, no matter, be it their family members, friends or relatives, stay away from those who die of the contagion.

When the incident of a woman, who died of suspected Covid and being left unattended for several hours in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district last Saturday, was still fresh in the minds of people, another similar incident has come to light in Nagamangala taluk of the district.

With no help from fellow villagers, last rites of a snake charmer, who succumbed to Covid pandemic, were performed by Pourakarmikas, called as Corona Warriors by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deceased was eking out his livelihood by catching snakes and he died on Monday.

As none came to perform his last rites, members of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Youth Association of Pourakarmika Colony, led by Ravi, Maara, Subramanya and others, informed Taluk Health Officer about the incident, wore PPE kits and performed the rituals, thus giving a dignified farewell to the departed.