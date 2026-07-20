Play ‘Gandhi Hatyeya Satya’ to be staged in October

July 20, 2026

Mysuru: Former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa has authored a new play, Gandhi Hatyeya Satya (The Truth of Gandhi’s Assassination), to tell the people the bitter truth behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse.

A reading of the play was organised by Rangabhoomi Trust at a hotel on JLB Road in the city on Saturday, to inform the gathering about the motive behind writing the play and its background.

Speaking on the occasion, Cariappa said, the assassination of Gandhi was a significant incident in the history of this country. However, the incidents preceding the assassination were not discussed in public.

Till the year 2014, there were restrictions on discussing Gandhiji’s assassination even in the form of a play. Following a Court ruling, several records and information came into the public domain, based on which this play has been written.

The play retells the political, social and historical incidents leading to Gandhiji’s assassination. The developments that took place after the killing, the partition of the country that triggered widespread violence and its effects form the fulcrum of the play.

“The play has a mention of the massacre of thousands of Chitpavan Brahmins in Maharashtra, after Gandhiji was assassinated. Attempts have been made to present various facets related to the incident before the spectators,” he added.

There is no intention to glorify any individual or instigate enmity through the staging of the play. It is an effort to present the political, social and historical developments, with a touch of theatre, clarified Cariappa.

The rehearsal will begin on Aug. 1 at Hari Vidyalaya in the city, while it has been planned to stage the play from October. The process of selecting artistes for the play is completed, while over 50 prominent persons, including advocates, writers, social activists and students, have attended the reading sessions, he said.

N. Chandrashekar of Aadithya Adhikari Hospital, Dr. Bapat, advocate Pradosh, social activist Srimati Dongre, Head of Hari Vidyalaya Bhagwan, social activist Nalini, Dr. Vijayalakshmi of Ramakrishna Hospital and senior artiste Jagadish Manavarthe were present.