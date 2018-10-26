Plea to clear garbage in Rajiv Nagar

Garbage, which is dumped near a park at Christian Colony in Rajiv Nagar is not cleared resulting in cattle feeding on empty plastic covers and other waste which is injurious to it’s health. Also, empty plastic covers, dry leaves, papers and other such light waste materials are flying into houses causing misery to the residents. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to get the garbage cleared at the earliest and also to provide a garbage bin so that residents could dump the waste into it.
