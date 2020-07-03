Plea to stop public nuisance near Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Saraswathipuram

July 3, 2020

Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned about the public nuisance near the new Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Saraswathipuram.

People are coming from various places in and around Mysuru in 5 to 6 TATA Ace vehicles with applicants around 10-15 persons in each such van. There is no maintaining of social or physical distance by the applicants.

Also the visitors to Aadhaar Centre are using the vacant site nearby as public toilet. Hence, on behalf of the residents I request the authorities concerned to look into this and stop this public nuisance by making suitable arrangements with COVID safety measures in place.

– N.D. Shreenivaas, Saraswathipuram, 2.7.2020

