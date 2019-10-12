PM Modi goes plogging on Mahabalipuram beach

October 12, 2019

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took some time off from his busy schedule and cleaned the Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) beach by picking up plastic wastes littered on the beach as he went for his morning walk. Modi, who is in Mahabalipuram for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, began Day-2 of the meet with a special message — fitness and cleanliness. Modi, who is staying at the Taj Fishermen’s Cove Hotel, had a morning barefoot walk along the shores for about 30 minutes.

He picked up the litters from the beach, put them in a cover and handed over his ‘collections’ to hotel staff Jayaraj. Posting a video of his walk and collecting waste in his twitter handle, PM Modi said “Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.” Plogging, a portmanteau, is a combination two words — jogging with picking up litter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during 2nd India-China Informal Summit at Taj Fishermans Cove Resort, in Mahabalipuram this morning. The Chinese Premier arrived at the ancient Indian town in Tamil Nadu yesterday to take part in the two-day event.

“Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast… Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” he said. ‘“Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff,” he said. “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!,” Modi said in the tweet.

