Dasara Food Mela nets Rs. 30 crore

October 12, 2019

Mysuru: The 12-day Dasara Aahara Mela concluded at Bharath Scouts and Guides Grounds and at MUDA Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Helipad here last evening with the turnover together touching Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 30 crore. Consecutive holidays coupled with good cultural programmes at the venues drew extra crowd for the event, according to District Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayana Gowda.

Karnataka Adivasi Rakshana Parishat President Krishnaiah said that the Tribal Food stall at Aahara Mela had an overwhelming response with 4,000 people savouring Bamboo Biriyani, 2,000 enjoying Bidirakki Payasa and 1,500 sipping Makali Beru Tea. Barring the special dishes, regular stalls selling eatables and ice creams too reaped a good income.

Traders selling toys and other items near Aahara Mela and Palace premises too did a good business especially those selling light balloons which attract kids.

Aahara Mela Sub-Committee Working President P. Shivanna thanked all the members for the smooth conduct of the event. He opined that regional delicacies like Belagavi Kunda and Karadantu, Dharwad Peda, Davanagere Benne Dosa, Melukote Puliogare, Mumbai Pav-Bhaji and Karavali food were the popular choices not to exclude the tribal foods.

