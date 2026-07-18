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PM Modi to inaugurate Viveka Memorial in Mysuru on Aug. 1

July 18, 2026

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mysuru on Aug. 1 to participate in a programme organised by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, where he is expected to inaugurate the newly built Viveka Memorial.

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 35 crore on Narayana Shastri Road, the memorial has been built at the site where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his visit to Mysuru in November 1892.

According to Ashram sources, the Prime Minister’s Office has shared preliminary information about the proposed visit. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

The memorial has been built to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s stay at the then Niranjana Mutt, which stood at the same location.

The Ramakrishna Ashram regards the site as sacred because of Swami Vivekananda’s association with it and has developed the Viveka Memorial to preserve and honour that legacy.

The Ashram had invited Prime  Minister Modi several months ago to inaugurate the memorial.

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