PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has touched the hearts of people: Simha
News

PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has touched the hearts of people: Simha

December 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year on Sunday, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said that PM Modi has been sharing some important matters with the people of the nation and there is no doubt that his talks have touched the hearts of people.

Responding to the monthly talk of the PM after watching the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode of the year on Dec.28 along with Chamaraja Constituency BJP President Dinesh Gowda and others, Simha said the PM has described 2025 as the most significant year for the country. He pointed out that Modi touched upon key matters such as Operation Sindoor, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, advancements and innovations made in Science and Technology, the glorious moments of women’s cricket team, the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and the ceremonial raising of Dharma Dhwaja atop Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Noting that PM Modi made  a special reference to Kannada school at Abu Dhabi, which has inspired crores of Kannadigas, Simha said that the PM inspired the youths on leadership development and skills, start-ups and developmental programmes ahead of the New Year.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching