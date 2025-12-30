Congress leader accused of illegal registration of sites

December 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Advocate S. Arunkumar has accused senior Congress leader of Mysuru district Doddaswamegowda, who is the father of K.R. Nagar Congress MLA D. Ravishankar, of illegally registering sites in the name of 12 persons, including his uncle Nagaraj, when he served as President of BEML Housing Co-operative Society at Bengaluru.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, he said Doddaswamegowda as the President of BEML Housing Society had purchased 52 acres of land from farmers in 1992 for forming Layout.

“Subsequently, Doddaswamegowda formed the Layout and distributed sites to 400 BEML employees in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwarinagar. He then purchased 20 guntas of land from one Kariyappa and others at Mylasandra coming under Survey No.16/1 of Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru South taluk as per a sale agreement. Later, he registered the Agreement of Sale Deed in the name of 12 persons who also included his uncle Nagaraj, in 2003. But it was done without paying the prescribed fee for getting the GPA (General Power of Attorney) rights,” he said.

“This transaction was only entered in Book 4 sans any registered sale deed. As such, the registration done in the name of 12 persons has not found mention in the certificate of financial encumbrance or charge on property (rhunabhara). Meanwhile, Muddappa, the Managing Director of M&M Company of Bengaluru, purchased this 20 guntas of land in 2014 from the farmers who had sold it to Doddaswamegowda. However, this transaction means that the land in question has been sold to two parties — the 12 persons and M&M company,” Arunkumar maintained.

Continuing, he said Muddappa later got the GPAs registered in the name of Doddaswamegowda, cancelled through farmers and subsequently got the 20 guntas of alienated land registered in his name. Despite this, Doddaswamegowda managed to get this 20 guntas of land registered in the name of 12 persons, following which Muddappa moved the 10th Additional Civil and Sessions Court at Bengaluru against Doddaswamegowda and the 12 persons in whose name the land was registered, he alleged.

Maintaining that Doddaswamegowda had no right to sell the land without paying the fee for getting GPA, Arunkumar said Doddaswamegowda had not bothered to set right this glaring lapse and other discrepancies on his part. He warned of moving the Court if Doddaswamegowda does not find a solution to the lapses and that he would file a case against him under SC/ST Atrocities Act.