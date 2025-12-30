Bengaluru’s Kogilu Layout eviction drive: State dancing to Kerala tune: BJP Spokesperson Mahesh

December 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP State Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh has alleged that the State Government is acting like a puppet of Kerala, by deciding to build houses for those who were evicted in a recent demolition drive at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru.

Addressing media at BJP Office in Chamarajapuram yesterday, he said, ‘for the sake of Muslim vote bank, the honour and reputation of Karnataka is at stake.’

Quoting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had raised his voice against the demolition drive, Mahesh said, yet again, it was to appease Muslim vote bank with an eye on the next Assembly elections due to be held in Kerala in 2026.

“Even K.C. Venugopal, Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, has spoken in favour of Muslims. Following pressure exerted by Venugopal, Karnataka Government has decided to build houses for the displaced,” said Mahesh.

There are still several people in the State living in thatched huts and slum areas, with no dwelling of their own for the past 10 years. Now, with the Government taking a call favouring Kerala natives, the interest of the State natives is neglected, said Mahesh, in a mocking tone.

The Karnataka Government has announced financial aid for the rehabilitation of those who lost their houses in Wayanad landslide, followed by announcing compensation for a victim of elephant attack. Attempts were also made to lift ban on night traffic through Bandipur, to facilitate Kerala again, which shows that the Government is acting at the behest of Venugopal in toto.

Alleging grave failure of law and order, Mahesh said after Mysuru, a huge haul of drugs worth several crores of rupees was seized in Bengaluru. Strangely, Maharashtra Police have been busting drugs racket in Karnataka, raising doubts over the style of functioning of State Police.

Shivakumar Vs Pinarayi

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru City Development portfolio, has hit back at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s accusations against the Karnataka Government of normalising “bulldozer raj” and engaging in “petty politics” following the demolition of over 200 houses.

CM Siddaramaiah said that details of residents have been sought from Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner. After scrutinising details, alternative arrangements will be made for eligible beneficiaries.