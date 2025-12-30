Mysuru dreams big but bus shelters decay

December 30, 2025

Neglected bus shelters expose huge gaps in civic planning, infrastructure

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city’s civic administration continues to dream of grand projects such as Greater Mysuru, townships, a peripheral ring road and flyovers, but the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Basic public facilities remain neglected, with the condition of passenger shelters in BEML Nagar and Srirampura exposing the stark indifference of local authorities.

At BEML Nagar, the bus shelter is in a dangerously dilapidated state. The structure is crumbling, with one wall leaning precariously and threatening to collapse at any moment.

Commuters say that even sitting or standing nearby is unsafe. Vulnerable groups such as the homeless and beggars, often unaware of the risks, take refuge here, raising fears of a tragedy and serious questions of accountability.

The situation at the Srirampura Second Stage shelter is no better. There is no seating space for passengers and the premises are routinely occupied by packs of stray dogs. With no maintenance, the shelter has effectively become a haven for strays and miscreants, forcing commuters to fend for themselves. Safety concerns intensify after dusk. The streetlights on nearby poles are rarely functional, and there are no CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

A bus shelter at Srirampura Second Stage standing precariously.

Environment conducive to crime

The absence of lighting and surveillance has created an environment conducive to theft and crime. Citizens openly express frustration, stating that there is no sense of security for passengers at these shelters.

A large section of Mysuru’s residents depend entirely on buses for their daily commute. Yet, the poor condition of passenger shelters has forced commuters to wait by the roadside for buses. Residents point out that this not only causes inconvenience but also exposes passengers to serious risks.

Suresh, a resident, stressed the urgent need for proper facilities: “For passengers, there must be well-maintained shelters, adequate lighting, CCTV cameras and a regular Police beat system to ensure safety.”

Citizens argue that without these basic measures, the promise of safe and dignified public transport remains unfulfilled, even as the city pursues ambitious infrastructure projects.