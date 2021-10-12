Police Band captivates audience at Dasara cultural event
October 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The dazzling display by Police Band captivated the audience at the Dasara cultural programme held inside the Palace premises yesterday.

The cultural event on Monday evening, mesmerised the music lovers, who braved the long drizzle to hear the Police Band play Karnatak Music fusioned with western music. The event, which was also broadcast live through social media platforms and other networks, enthralled thousands of viewers.

Monday’s cultural programme began amidst drizzle with the Police Band performing a scintillating display of fusion music. While one section of the Band played English music, the other section played Karnatak music alternately, which made the audience shake their heads in wide appreciation.

While the English Band played to the tunes of songs such as ‘James Bond…’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Latin Pop series’, ‘Venga Boys’ etc., the Karnatak Music Band played to the tunes of songs such as ‘Maha Ganapathim’, ‘Gaanamurthi’, ‘Chamundeshwari Bhajane…’, ‘Dhanashri Tillana’ and ‘Raaagaragini.’

Later, Mysuru’s Kriya Abhivyakti troupe rendered popular folk songs such as ‘Kolu Kolanna Kole…’,  ‘Madeshwaranige  Sharanu Sharanayyaa…’, which also delighted the audience.

Thereafter, Raichur’s Sheshagiri Das and team rendered ‘Dasavani’.

Impressed by the performance of singers and artistes, District Minister feted them and presented certificates.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP R. Chethan, Chairman of Different Boards and Corporations — L.R. Mahadevaswamy, N.V. Phaneesh and M. Appanna — DCF Karikalan, CAR DCP Shivaraj and other officials were present.

