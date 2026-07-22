Police recover two death notes

July 22, 2026

Hunsur: After killing his wife and two daughters, Harish left behind a death note, which was found on the bed and has been taken into Police custody.

Police said, two handwritten notes were recovered from the house. In one, Harish reportedly referred to property-related issues and wrote that he had “failed in life,” prompting him to take the extreme step.

In the other, he wrote that he did not want his family to suffer in his absence and had therefore decided to take them with him.

On the margin of the first page of a notebook found near the bodies, Harish had written in English, “This is my last message,” followed by, “I am committing suicide in the upstairs room.”

The note also stated that all important documents were kept in a locker and that the key had been left in its usual place. Harish further recorded details of his business dealings and indicated to whom certain documents and records should be handed over, the Police said.