‘Political position needed for carrying forward legacy of Mysore Maharajas’

March 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that a political position was necessary to carry forward the rich legacy of the erstwhile Mysore rulers to the next generation, BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar appealed the people to cast their votes in his favour.

He was speaking at a party workers meeting of NR Constituency at KPTCL Samudaya Bhavan here on Sunday.

Pointing out that there are 3 Assembly segments coming under Mysuru city, Yaduveer said that all these Constituencies are named after the erstwhile Mysore rulers — Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar. With Prime Minister Modi working on fulfilling the dreams of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, the people should vote for the BJP in order to enable the PM to do more for the people of the country.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa appealed the electorate to ensure the victory of Yaduveer with a huge margin.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra and former Mayor Sandesh Swamy too addressed the meeting.

The newly announced office-bearers of NR Constituency BJP took charge of their positions at the meeting.

Former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath, former Corporator Sathvick, party office-bearers Giridhar, K. Vasanthkumar and others were present.

