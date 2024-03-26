Gaur shot dead at Nagarahole
Gaur shot dead at Nagarahole

March 26, 2024

Hunsur: Poachers have shot an Indian Gaur at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

The gaur was killed at Devamuchhi reserve forest area, coming under the buffer zone at Anechowkur Wildlife Zone.

On Sunday at about 2 am, when the forest staff were on their regular patrolling on the road from Periyapatna Main Road leading to the Anti-Poaching camp, they heard a gunshot and immediately rushed towards the direction from where the gun fire sound originated and found a male gaur aged between 10 and 12 years shot dead.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Dayanand, Range Forest Officer (RFO) D. Devaraju and staff visited the spot.

Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh conducted post-mortem.

Harshakumar said that a case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act against the unidentified poachers and added that a search was conducted to trace and arrest the poachers.

