Yaduveer will be one of top five MPs to win by a huge margin

March 26, 2024

Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal blames Congress for releasing water to Tamil Nadu causing a crisis in Mysuru, Bengaluru

Madikeri: Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the BJP’s National General Secretary overseeing Karnataka affairs, has expressed confidence that the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be among the five MPs in India who will win the elections by a huge margin.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri yesterday, Dr. Agarwal emphasised that Yaduveer carries the legacy of the Mysore royal family, which laid the foundation for the development of the entire Karnataka region, including industries, electricity, agriculture, social engineering and public welfare.

“Over the past decade, BJP MP Prathap Simha has made significant contributions to the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency. However, this time, we have Yaduveer, who is deemed a stronger candidate than Prathap Simha. It’s important to note that denying a ticket to Prathap Simha doesn’t diminish his capabilities. Change is inherent in political life and the party’s decision to field Yaduveer has been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he explained.

Dr. Agarwal vehemently criticised the State Government for its decision to approach the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to release funds for drought relief. He condemned it as a politically motivated move, marking a sombre day in Karnataka’s history.

According to him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tendency to attribute blame solely to the Centre for his administration’s shortcomings is indicative of his governance approach. “The NDA Government has allocated increased grants for Karnataka and has disbursed all the State’s entitled funds. These allocations notably surpass those under the UPA Government. Despite this, Siddaramaiah continues to voice grievances,” he asserted.

He underscored the need for Siddaramaiah to set aside political considerations and prioritise administrative duties, ensuring the welfare of the people remains paramount.

Cauvery water crisis

Dr. Agarwal attributed the water crisis in Kodagu, Mysuru and Bengaluru to the Congress Government. He criticised the Siddaramaiah administration for excessively releasing water from KRS Dam immediately after coming into power, allegedly to appease their political allies, particularly the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

“Both Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar, prioritised the satisfaction of their political partners over the welfare of the people of Karnataka,” he remarked.

Kodagu District BJP President Napanda Ravi Kalappa, former MLAs M.P. Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah, MLC Suja Kushalappa, former MLC S.G. Medappa and others were present at the press meet.