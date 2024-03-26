Maiden joint convention of BJP-JD(S) in city tomorrow

March 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP and JD(S) parties that have formed an alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be holding their maiden joint convention at J.K. Grounds in city tomorrow (Mar. 27) at 6 pm.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, JD(S) Working President and former Minister S.R. Mahesh, JD(S) Core Committee President and MLA G.T. Devegowda and several other leaders will be attending the convention.

Addressing media persons at the party office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra said: “The convention will be the show of strength of workers belonging to two parties from eight Assembly segments of Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency. Prior to the convention, BJP and JD(S) Co-ordination Committee meeting will be held at Hotel Southern Star from 4 pm to 5 pm.”

Vijayendra will visit Chamundi Hill at 8.30 am, offer puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari and feed the Gau Maata (cows) praying to ward off drought situation. He will later leave for Kodagu to attend the District-level Core Committee meeting followed by party workers convention before returning to Mysuru.

To a question on BJP leader and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev all set to join Congress, Nagendra said: “Rajeev has tendered his resignation to the primary membership of BJP and the party has accepted his resignation. The party had made him MUDA Chairman, but the party won’t suffer any dent with his exit.”

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Mysuru (Rural) District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City BJP General Secretary Giridhar and others were present at the press meet.