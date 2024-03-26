Maiden joint convention of BJP-JD(S) in city tomorrow
News

Maiden joint convention of BJP-JD(S) in city tomorrow

March 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP and JD(S) parties that have formed an alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be holding their maiden joint convention at J.K. Grounds in city tomorrow (Mar. 27) at 6 pm.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, JD(S) Working President and former Minister S.R. Mahesh, JD(S) Core Committee President and MLA G.T. Devegowda and several other leaders will be attending the convention.

Addressing media persons at the party office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra said: “The convention will be the show of strength of workers belonging to two parties from eight Assembly segments of Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency. Prior to the convention, BJP and JD(S) Co-ordination Committee meeting will be held at Hotel Southern Star from 4 pm to 5 pm.”

Vijayendra will visit Chamundi Hill at 8.30 am, offer puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari and feed the Gau Maata (cows) praying to ward off drought situation. He will later leave for Kodagu to attend the District-level Core Committee meeting followed by party workers convention before returning to Mysuru.

To a question on BJP leader and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev all set to join Congress, Nagendra said: “Rajeev has tendered his resignation to the primary membership of BJP and the party has accepted his resignation. The party had made him MUDA Chairman, but the party won’t suffer any dent with his exit.”

READ ALSO  Janthakal Mining Scam: HC adjourns hearing to June 19, asks SIT not to arrest Kumaraswamy

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Mysuru (Rural) District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City BJP General Secretary Giridhar and others were present at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching