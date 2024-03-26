‘BJP gave a chance to serve people within democracy’

March 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar expressed gratitude to the BJP for providing him with the opportunity to serve the public within a democratic framework.

Speaking at the Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanti celebrations at Aradhya Bhavan on JLB Road, organised by the Aradhya Mahasabha yesterday, he urged the people to make this opportunity a reality by electing him.

Reflecting on his lineage, Yaduveer acknowledged that his ancestors ruled over the Mysuru region during the pre-independence era when monarchy prevailed. However, he emphasised the transition to democracy post-independence, where the people now hold the power through elected representatives.

“My ancestors have made significant contributions to the welfare of the people, laying a sturdy foundation for development and prosperity. They revered the people as equals to gods. Alongside advancements in industries and agriculture, the Wadiyars of Mysore played a pivotal role in fostering art, literature, culture and indigenous traditions. Particularly during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Mysuru region flourished remarkably,” he stated.

“With the advent of democracy, monarchy came to an end. We embraced democracy and have since abided by the Constitution. Now, the BJP has entrusted me with the opportunity to serve the people of Mysuru and Kodagu, a responsibility I undertake with utmost sincerity and dedication. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has experienced unprecedented progress, propelling the nation forward at a rapid pace,” Yaduveer emphasised, urging voters to elect him and thereby strengthen Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Reflecting further on the monarchy, Yaduveer recounted that his grandfather, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, signed the Instrument of Accession on Aug. 9, 1947, leading to the establishment of the first Government on Oct. 27, 1947, in Mysore. Under the Government of India, he served as the Rajpramukh of Mysore and later as the Governor of the erstwhile Mysore and Madras States. Despite the loss of his powers, the Maharaja is remembered for gracefully adapting to the transition, Yaduveer observed.

Following the stage programme, a grand procession featuring the idol of Jagadguru Renukacharya was taken out through the streets of the city. Yaduveer led the procession and performed pujas to the idol. The highlight of the procession was the captivating Veerabhadra Kunitha performance, which enthralled spectators.

Former Corporators M.V. Ramprasad and M.D. Parthasarathy, Aradhya Mahasabha President P. Nagabhushanaradhya, Vice-President Varalakshmi Kumararadhya, office-bearers Mahesharadhya and Ganesharadhya were present.