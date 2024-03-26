I have solved Nayaka community problems in 6 months: Simha

March 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said that the long-standing problems of Parivara, Talwar and other sub-sects of Nayaka community have been solved by him in just 6 months.

He was speaking at ‘Munnade’ convention of ST communities organised under the aegis of BJP ST Morcha at Neramballi Kalyana Mantapa in Lakshmipuram here on Sunday.

Pointing out that Parivara, Talwar and other sub-sects were facing problems in getting ST certificates since 1982, Simha said, this had deprived the communities of reservation in Government jobs and education.

Asserting that he had done what his predecessors such as Chandraprabha Urs, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, C.H. Vijayashankar and A.H. Vishwanath could not do during their term, the MP said that he was grateful to the support extended to him by the Nayaka community.

Simha also called upon the community to vote en masse for BJP candidates of the State in the LS polls and thus give more strength to PM Modi to continue with his initiatives and programmes.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu seat, said that the erstwhile Mysore rulers had contributed a lot for old Mysore region. Now, the Union Government has come up with many projects and schemes for the development of the region, he said and appealed the community to extend its wholehearted support to him in the LS polls.

Stressing on the need for turning employees into entrepreneurs, he called upon the community members to make full use of the Central schemes and programmes.

Chamarajanagar BJP candidate S. Balaraj too spoke.

BJP’s National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka affairs Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas and N. Mahesh, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya, BJP District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former MLC Siddaraju and others were present.

Earlier, State BJP election In-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal inaugurated the ST convention titled ‘Munnade’ by lighting the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP SC Morcha State President N. Mahesh, also a former MLA, alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government was misusing SC/ST development funds for implementing its much touted Guarantee schemes.

Pointing out that it is the great Saints Valmiki and Vyasa, who wrote Ramayana and Mahabharata, belonged to ST community and laid the foundation for India’s rich spiritual, social and economical traditions, he said that the ST community is taking all sections of the society through this strong foundation.

Stating that the Nayaka community votes is key in Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Constituencies, he called upon the SC and ST communities not to fall prey to the false allurements of the Congress and support the BJP in the LS polls.

City ST Morcha President Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, former Minister S.A. Ramdas, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP candidates Yaduveer and S. Balaraj, MP Prathap Simha, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya, ST Morcha State President Bangara Hanumanthu, District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Mayor Shivakumar, party leaders R. Sundar, Mallesh Nayaka, M. Ramachandra, Muddukrishna, Gopalraje Urs, H.G. Giridhar, Manjula, Siddaraju, Jaisundar and others were present.