Firecracker tragedy leaves one dead, another seriously injured in Mandya

March 26, 2024

Mandya: One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries when crackers stored in a jaggery manufacturing unit (Aalemane) exploded at G. Kebballi village in the taluk yesterday. While the deceased has been identified as Ramesh (45), of Tamil Nadu, the seriously injured is 55-year-old Nagalinga, who is undergoing treatment in an ICU at MIMS Hospital.

Details: On Sunday night, firecracker show was held as part of Sri Kalabhyraveshwara festival at G. Kebballi village for which labourers from Tamil Nadu had come. After the show, the labourers stayed in the jaggery manufacturing unit where firecrackers were stored.

Yesterday, the labourers were loading firecrackers as they had to move to another village during which the crackers exploded resulting in two labourers sustaining serious injuries and another two sustaining minor injuries. The impact of the explosion was so intense that the tiled roof of the jaggery unit was blown away and the unit caught fire.

Villagers, who rushed to the spot, managed to rescue the labourers stuck inside the jaggery unit during which Ramesh is said to have breathed his last on the spot. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot managed to douse the fire. Nagalinga, who has sustained 35 percent burns, is said to be critical, according to hospital sources.

DC Dr. Kumara, SP N. Yathish, Chief Fire Officer and Mysuru Regional Officer P.S. Jayaramaiah, Regional Fire Officer of Mysuru Zone P. Chandan and others inspected the spot.

Keregodu Police have registered a case in this regard.