BJP holds Backward Classes Meet

March 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Upping its campaign in the run up to the Apr. 26 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP OBC Morcha held a ‘Social Convention’ (Samaajika Sammelana) at a Kalyana

Mantap in Vijayanagar First Stage here this morning, where the speakers stressed on the need for re-electing the Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre to take forward the country’s rapid growth story.

MP Prathap Simha, who was among the first to address the convention, emphasised on the need for continuing the rich legacy left behind by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, who have contributed a lot for the welfare of the State.

Ridiculing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his critical stand on the erstwhile Mysore rulers, Simha said that the legacy of the Mysore rulers should continue, while at the same time, CM Siddaramaiah’s legacy of critici\sing the Mysore rulers should be brought to an end.

Pointing out that the country is more important than religion, caste or community, the MP asked the people to vote enmasse for the BJP candidate Yaduveer and thus strengthen the hands of PM Modi.

Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, State BJP OBC Morcha President Kautilya R. Raghu, State BJP Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City BJP President L. Nagendra, Mysuru (Rural) District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, leaders M. Shivakumar, Sandesh Swamy and others were present.