Alleged conversion of Park space into sites and sold for crores of rupees!

March 26, 2024

MUDA resumes park land in Private Layout, installs fence; Layout formed by an elected rep, who is also a MUDA Member; Site buyers in distress

Mysore/Mysuru: It seems that there is no end to scams, as it has now come to light that a Housing Society illegally developed eight residential sites on a piece of land reserved for a park and sold them for crores of rupees.

City’s Bhavya Bharath Housing Co-operative Society had formed 79 residential sites in a total of 8 acres coming under Srirampura village Survey Nos. 18/1, 18/2, 19/2, 52/1 and 52/2 in Kasaba Hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The sites formed included 17 sites of 15×24 mts dimension, 38 of 12×18 mts and 24 of 9×12 mts. The MUDA had approved the Society’s Layout plan on Aug.10, 2001, while reserving 3,673 sq.mts area for civic amenities, 4,936 sq.mts for a park and 7,826 sq.mts for construction of road.

Later, the Society developed 79 sites and sold it. But Society President C.N. Manjegowda, who is an MLC and also a MUDA member, relinquished the reserved spaces (3,673 sq.mts, 4,936 sq.mts and 7,826 sq.mts) to MUDA by writing a letter to it on July 9, 2002.

Subsequently, this relinquishment letter was registered in Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office. But thereafter, the Society illegally developed eight more sites measuring 40×60 ft. each at the space meant for the park and sold it too.

Even the sale deed in respect of the sold sites was done in the Sub-Registrar’s Office.

However, the illegality came to light when the owners of 79 legally allotted sites found the park space missing in the locality and were shocked to learn that the park space was indeed illegally converted into residential sites and sold.

In the meantime, some RTI activists sought documents pertaining to the allotment of sites, under the Right To Information (RTI) Act and came to know that the park space was illegally converted into residential sites and sold for huge sums of money.

Subsequently, the RTI activities lodged a written complaint to MUDA Chairman and the Commissioner seeking resume of the illegal sites. Acting on the complaint, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda sent a team of officials to the spot and erected a board which said “This is MUDA property. Trespassers will be prosecuted”. MUDA also took steps to secure the property by barbed-wire fencing.

MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda speaking to Star of Mysore said that the sites illegally developed by Bhavya Bharath Housing Co-operative Society on the space meant for a park, has been resumed and a board stating that it is MUDA property has been installed.

Following a complaint by RTI activists, a team of MUDA officials inspected the spot and found that as many as eight residential sites were illegally developed and sold, he said.

“I will also write to the Sub-Registrar’s Office seeking cancellation of the registration of sale deeds in respect of the eight sites. This apart, action will be taken against those who developed and sold these illegal sites”, he said adding that no illegalities will be allowed in MUDA henceforth. Doing so will not only benefit MUDA, but also prevent gullible buyers from becoming victims of illegalities and scams.

Society President clarifies

Responding to the allegations, Society President and MLC C.N. Manjegowda admitted that the Layout was formed by the Society headed by him but he had not formed the sites on the space meant for a park in the Layout as alleged.

“I strongly deny that eight sites have been formed on the park space, which remains vacant even now and it is there for everyone to see. Also, no sewer, electric lines, water lines run through this vacant space.”

“I reiterate that no sites were illegally formed and sold at the park space. But I have got eight sites that were developed at another space in the same Layout registered, which is no way connected to the park area.”

“I will suitably respond if the allottees of the said eight sites file a complaint. I reassure these site owners that they are not cheated,” Manjegowda added.