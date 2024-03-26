Ahead of Lok Sabha-2024 polls: Cops conduct surprise check at Mysuru Jail

March 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to ensure peaceful Lok Sabha elections, the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate has initiated surveillance of incarcerated criminals at the Central Prison, Mysuru.

A surprise check involving over 200 Policemen from various units began this morning at 10:45 am, led by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh along with DCPs M. Muthuraj (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic).

The operation included participation from Sub-Divisional ACPs, jurisdictional Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, as well as specialised units such as the Dog Squad, Fingerprint Expert Squad and Anti-Sabotage Squad.

Additionally, personnel from the City Armed Reserve, City Crime Branch, Special Branch, and Karnataka State Reserve Police joined the raid. All inmates were lined up and their barracks were thoroughly searched for prohibited items including mobile phones, SIM cards, weapons and drugs.

The Police expressed concerns that incarcerated individuals might attempt disruptions during the elections, potentially aiding external gang members to interfere with poll preparations. The raid extended to barracks, cells, the kitchen and common areas within the jail premises.

During the raid, one SIM card, cash, a blade and a knife were recovered and legal action will be taken against those who possessed these banned items.

Officers emphasised the possibility of anti-social elements intimidating voters on behalf of certain candidates and disrupting election rallies and campaigns. They instructed all Police stations to maintain a database of habitual offenders and criminals involved in electoral offences during previous general, assembly, panchayat and municipal elections.

As the election scene picks up there are concerns that while being in jail, prisoners might contact their supporters outside and ask them to coerce or manipulate people into voting a certain way, as well as the smuggling of prohibited items such as cell phones or weapons that could be used for illicit purposes during the election period.

“This is part of broader efforts to uphold the integrity and fairness of elections, ensuring that all individuals, including those in custody, are not subjected to undue influence or coercion,” City Police Chief Ramesh told Star of Mysore.

“Conducting these raids aims to pre-emptively address any potential threats to the electoral process and maintain public confidence in its integrity,” he added.