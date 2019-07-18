Mandya man’s heart beats in Chennai
Mysuru: Mysuru City Police created a Green Corridor (traffic-free-corridor) to facilitate the transport of a live heart and lungs from Apollo BGS Hospital in Kuvempunagar here to Chennai last evening. 

The heart and lungs harvested from a brain-dead patient, who hailed from Mandya, was transported in an ambulance along with a medical team to the Mysore Airport from where it was airlifted to Chennai. The City Traffic Police had also created a traffic-free-corridor for the ambulance to reach the Airport on time. 

It may be recalled that the liver and cornea of former Corporator Meenakshi Mahadevaswamy, who passed on May 31 in city, was harvested at the Apollo BGS Hospitals and was transplanted to a waiting patient registered by ‘Jeeva Sarthakathe’ thus saving his life.

Several transplants and harvesting of organs have been performed at the Apollo BGS Hospitals in the past as it is the licensed liver and kidney transplant unit in Mysuru.

July 18, 2019

