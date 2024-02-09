Amidst uncertainty over ticket, MP Sumalatha meets BJP Chief

February 9, 2024

Mandya: Amidst the uncertainty over getting BJP ticket for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat after the party entered into an alliance with the JD(S), Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambarish met National BJP President J.P. Nadda and the party’s National General Secretary B.L. Santosh in New Delhi on Thursday, which has led to speculation.

With the Mandya LS seat likely to go the JD(S), a worried Sumalatha met the BJP top brass to lay her claims for the seat, which she won as an independent candidate in 2019 against Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD(S). During the meeting, Sumalatha is said to have pressed the BJP leadership to keep the seat for the party itself and give her the party ticket to contest the forthcoming LS polls.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress in the State too is said to be not too much interested about Sumalatha. A few Congress leaders have openly said that the party has a good number of candidates for the Mandya seat and Sumalatha may not stand a chance to get the party ticket. In this backdrop, the independent MP is said to have met the BJP top brass in order to cement her candidature from Mandya LS seat.