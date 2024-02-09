CESC files 27 cases of illegal power connections

February 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sleuths attached to vigilance squad of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited raided the houses at a private residential layout on the outskirts of the city and filed 27 cases for illegal power connections.

It is alleged that, 27 houses at Basava Sagara Layout on Chikkanahalli Main Road in Yelwal had tapped power illegally. Acting on this information, CESC officials along with vigilance squad carried out a joint operation and filed cases against the layout builder and residents.

The raids were carried out under the guidance of CESC Managing Director G. Sheela and Superintendent of Police, CESC Vigilance, Savitha Hoogar. The raids were led by Dy.SP Ashwathnarayan and Executive Engineer (EE) Tabassum Afza Banu.

Inspectors of CESC Vigilance squad C. Anand Murthy, Revanna, Jayakumar and Aruna Kumari, Sub-Inspectors Veena Nayak and Ramachandra, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) Anish Kumar Pathak and B.D. Tilak, Assistant Engineers Syed Kausar Begum, Vishwanath, Thontaradhya and Jagadish, Junior Engineer B. Manikanta Swamy and staff took part in the raids.

There were several complaints related to power theft at residential layouts, where the residents are drawing power illegally from one legalised power connection. There were also complaints related to tapping power illegally during the construction of house. In this wake, CESC Vigilance squad has been conducting operations. Action will be taken within the ambit of law in case of illegally using power installations and power theft, CESC officers have warned.

Complaints related to power theft can be filed by contacting AEE Anish Kumar Pathak on 94489-94737 and Inspector C. Anandamurthy on 94489-94736, SP of Vigilance squad on 94484-99964, DySP on 94489-94735 or Executive Engineer on 94489-94716.